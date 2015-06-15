Chief hydrologist: Serious weather changes not expected next 2-3 days

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 16 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 16. A little short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula.

North wind will blow tomorrow in the capital. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous regions. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; +10+15°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime.

The chief hydrologist noted that a serious change in weather condition is not expected within next 2-3 days.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.