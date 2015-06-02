Chief hydrologist: Humidity will be higher of norm since June 3

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 3 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 3. North wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +28+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in the evening and at night in some mountainous areas. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on June 3-5, weak and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula can be favorable for weather-sensitive people , slightly higher humidity than the norm in some hours during a day may be unfavorable for them.