Chief hydrologist : Air temperature to be in climate norm for next 2 days

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Air temperature will be close to the climate norm for next two days in Absheron Peninsul. Report was told by the Chief Hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev.

Mostly dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 22. South wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+23°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain are expected in the evening. East wind will blow and will occasionally intensify. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; 11+16°C at night and +23+28°C in the noon.