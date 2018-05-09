Causes of harsh smell unveiled in Baku

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Experts of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources held a monitoring on May 4-8 related with harsh smell in Khatai, Nizami and Sabail districts of Baku, took samples from the atmosphere and analyzed them, Report was informed by the head of press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Irada Ibrahimova.

She said that, according to the results of the analysis, the causes of harsh smell observed in the atmosphere have been determined: "The amount of gas composites of carbohydrogen origin and Hydrogen sulphide has been higher than the norm in some days. Anaylsis show that the harshest smell has been observed in the territory of Oil Refinery Plant, “Ekol Engineering Service “CJSC and around biological treatment facilities of the Oil Refinery Plant .The main source of hasrh smell is oily water treatment facilities of mentioned plant and “Ekol Engineering Service”.