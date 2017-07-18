 Top
    Bureau of Forecasts: Hot and sunny weather continues in Azerbaijan

    Gulshad Mammadova: We predict no rain on territory of the country

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During the next two days hot and sunny weather will continue in Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, acting director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said.

    She noted that rain is not expected on the territory of Azerbaijan on July 19-20: "Air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will fluctuate between 35-39C, in regions 35-40C, and in mountains between 25-30C."

