Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Instructions will be given to construct bike paths in Azerbaijan's national parks'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Baghirov said.

He said that construction of bike paths is a positive idea: 'It is a bit time-consuming work. Two routes can be constructed in a month in some areas. But in some areas fortification works should be carried out'.