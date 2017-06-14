Beach season starts in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ By the order of Baku City Executive Power beach season opens tomorrow.

Report was informed by BCEP.

According to the organization, each regional executive power is responsible for cleanliness of its own area: Each beach area must be cleared before the opening of the season”.

Notably, testing of water samples launched by the Republican Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health carried out on May 16 revealed that Shikhov Beach in Sabail district of Absheron peninsula and Sahil beach in Garadagh district are unfit for bathing. Decision No 83, adopted in 2010 on the named beaches, remains in force.