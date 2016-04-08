Baku will be sunny, regions rainy on Saturday

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday, April 9, the weather will be mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and expected to be partly cloudy. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The morning will be foggy in some places.

Cloudiness will increase in the evening. South wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 16-21 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the morning fog and drizzle is expected in some places. In the evening, in some western regions a short-term rain and lightning are expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, mild summer weather in Absheron peninsula on April 9-11, will also be favorable for weather-sensitive people.