Baku will be snowy on March 16

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow will be rainy in some places, wet snow is expected in some places.

Rainfall will stop in the daytime, strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night and 5-7 C in the daytime, 3-5 degrees at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

On March 16, Azerbaijani regions will be rainy, sometimes sleet is predicted, snow in mountainous regions is also expected. Snowfall will intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 1-5 at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 0-5 degrees in the daytime.