Baku will be snowy on February 10

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 10 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on February 10, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy.

Rainfall forecasted in some places at night and in the morning, snow is also predicted. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-2° C at night, 3-5 C in daytime, in Baku 0-2° C at night, 3-5° C in daytime.

As to medical-meteorological prognosis, humid weather in Absheron peninsula on February 12, may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be rainy weather, snow is expected in Azerbaijan’s regions. During the day there will be a break in snowfall in some areas. It will be foggy in some places, east wind will blow. Air temperature will be -3-2° C at night, 3-8° C in daytime, in mountains -4-9° C at night, 0-4° C in daytime.