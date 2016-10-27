 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku will be rainy tomorrow, snow predicted in regions

    It will be foggy in some places, rain is expected throughout the day in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow it will be foggy in some places, rain is expected throughout the day in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a mild north-west wind will blow.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

    Rain will fall in regions of Azerbaijan at evening and night. It will be foggy in some places, east wind will blow and occasionally intensify. Sleet and snow is predicted in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions.

    Air temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2 to -7 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi