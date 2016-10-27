Baku will be rainy tomorrow, snow predicted in regions

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow it will be foggy in some places, rain is expected throughout the day in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

Rain will fall in regions of Azerbaijan at evening and night. It will be foggy in some places, east wind will blow and occasionally intensify. Sleet and snow is predicted in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions.

Air temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2 to -7 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.