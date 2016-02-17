Baku will be rainy tomorrow, sleet is predicted in Absheron peninsula

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 18, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be rainy in some places, in the peninsula at night to February 19 the rainfall likely to be followed by sleet. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Strong north-west wind will blow and mild.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees, 9 C in the first half of the daytime, 3-5 C in the second half of the daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 9 C in the first half of the daytime, 3-5 C in the second half of the day.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow foggy, drizzly, rainy weather is expected at night and daytime, sleet is predicted, snow is expected in mountainous areas. In some places snowfall will be intensive. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night and daytime, 3-8 degrees of frost in mountainous areas, from -1 to +3 degrees C in the daytime.