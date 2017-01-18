Baku will be rainy, sleet predicted in regions - WARNING

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, January 19 weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermittent rain is expected. It will be intensive in some places of the peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-east wind will be followed by intensifying north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+5° C at night, +6+8° C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5° C at night, +6+8° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm mercury column which is higher than norm. Relative humidity will be 80-90 %.

Ministry warns that, on January 19, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is expected. It will be intensive in some places of the peninsula.

As for the regions, in some places, rain, sleet expected, snow will fall in mountainous areas, in some places will be intensive. Fog predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be ---3+2 ° C at night, +5+10° C in daytime, in the mountains -2-7° C of frost at night, 0+5° C in daytime.

Ministry warns that, on January 19-20, the weather will be unstable in some areas, rain and sleet expected. Snow will fall in mountainous regions. In some places will be intensive.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.