Baku will be rainless on December 22

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for December 22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the Baku and Absheron peninsula.

However, in some places in the morning mist and drizzle is predicted. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -3+1 C at night, +6+9 C in daytime, in Baku -0-2 C of frost at night, +6+8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm and make 772 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 70-80%, 55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be at -1-6 C of frost at night, +4+9 C in daytime, in the mountains -5-10 C of frost at night, -3+2 C in daytime.