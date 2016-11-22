Baku will be cold and snowy on November 23

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy, snow is expected.

Report informs referring to the press service of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on November 23, north-west wind blowing in the capital and on the peninsula will intensify and to be replaced with north-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be at 0-3 ° C at night, +1+4 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C frost, +1+3 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 781 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

The weather in the northern and eastern regions of Azerbaijan are predicted to be rainy, snow and fog is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 ° C at night, +1+5 C in the daytime, in the mountains -5-10 C frost at night, 0+5 C in the daytime.