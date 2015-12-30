Baku predicted to be snowy on December 31

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 31 was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 31 in Baku and Absheron peninsula rainfall is expected in some places. Sleet and snow is possible in some areas.

Will prevail strong northwest wind.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula during the day at night will be 2-5 degrees, in the late afternoon near zero, in Baku 3-5 degrees in the daytime and at night, in the evening near zero.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall is expected in some areas, sleet and snow in some places will intensy. Intensifying of west wind is also predicted.

At night the temperature will be from -1 to 4, 5-9 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night - 2-7 degrees of frost, in the highlands 14 degrees of frost, -2 to +3 degrees in the daytime.