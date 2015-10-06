Azerbaijani regions will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 7, 26 degrees of heat is predicted in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, sometimes gloomy. However, in some places at night and in the morning the intermittent rain is expected. The evening will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, temperature will be 15-19 C at night and 22-27 in the daytime, 16-18 in the night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will be followed by a mild west wind. The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild weather in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people on October 7.