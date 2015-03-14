Azerbaijani forecasters warn of worsening weather

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warns of worsening weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

As Report was told in the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, since the evening of March from 15 to 18 March in the country are expected rainfall in upland areas is projected to sleet and snow.

Sometimes will prevail growing northwest wind.

Air temperature as compared with other drop on days 4-6 degrees.