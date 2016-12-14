Azerbaijan will be snowy tomorrow, roads will be icy

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 15, Baku and Absheron peninsula will be snowy.

Snow will intensify in some places of the peninsula at night, in the morning blizzard is predicted. Occasionally strong north-west wind will blow in the second half of the day. Roads will be icy tomorrow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1-3 C of frost at night, -1+2 C at night, in Baku -1-3 C of frost at night, 0 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm mercury column to 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions, rain, sleet, snow is expected. In some places, showers will be intensive. Fog is predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night, 0+5 C in daytime, in the mountains - 5-10 C of frost, 0-5 C of frost in daytime.

The roads will be icy.