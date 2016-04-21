Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow, lightning is predicted

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather is predicted to be unstable.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 22, a strong north-west wind will blow in the capital and peninsula.

It is predicted to rain in some places at night.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-12 C at night, 14-16 in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night and 15 degrees in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, sleet in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.