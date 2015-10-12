Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions on October 13.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 11, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, sometimes gloomy. It's predicted to rain in some places during the daytime. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 13-16 C at night, 17-19 in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 in the night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.