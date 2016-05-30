Rainy weather is predicted in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on May 31.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at night and evening rain is expected in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 C at night and 22-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

On May 31, in some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature in low-lying areas will be 14-19 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in the mountains 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.