Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the morning and afternoon rain is expected in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night and 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 21-23 C in the daytime.

On May 11, in some place in the regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In the evening, rainfall will be intensive. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.

Due to the medical-meteorological prognosis, on May 11-13, weather conditions in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.