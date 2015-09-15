 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan will be rainy on September 16

    North wind will blow in Baku

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 16, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku. Mainly, in some places at night short time rain is predicted. Report was told in the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    According to the information, north wind will blow in the capital tomorrow. The temperature will be 20-24 degrees at night, and 26-29 in the daytime.

    Tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow.

    Temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi