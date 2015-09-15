Azerbaijan will be rainy on September 16

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 16, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku. Mainly, in some places at night short time rain is predicted. Report was told in the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

According to the information, north wind will blow in the capital tomorrow. The temperature will be 20-24 degrees at night, and 26-29 in the daytime.

Tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.