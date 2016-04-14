Azerbaijan will be rainy on April 15

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 15, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be foggy in the morning in some places, and rain is expected during the day.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the north-east wind will blow tomorrow in the capital and on the peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 9-13 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night and 16-18 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan's regions. It will intensify in some places, thunderstorm is possible. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.