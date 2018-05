Baku. 10 July. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) warns that the weather will sharply fluctuatie in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the ministry, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some regions from July 11 to 13.

Ecologists predict downpower in some places, as well hail in the mountainous areas.

West wind will intensify in some places.

The water level in rivers may increase.