Azerbaijan will sentence persons to 7 years for destroying forests and greenery

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties regarding illegal logging of forests and green areas have been tightened in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, two articles of the Criminal Code have been amended in this regard.

According to the draft discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis, under the amendment to Article 259 of the Criminal Code, illegal logging of trees, shrubs or other greeneries in the forests or specially protected nature territories will be fined from five thousand AZN to seven thousand AZN if caused significant damage or corrective works for up to two years or imprisonment for up to two years by depriving of the right to hold certain post or engage in certain activity up to three years.

Relevant amendments made to the Administrative Offences Code.

Thus, amendments proposed to Article 253 of the Code.

In addition, physical persons will be fined in the amount of two thousand and five hundred AZN, officials six thousand AZN, legal persons forty thousand AZN for destruction or illegal felling of each tree or shrub in the green areas, located in the protection zones of highways and railways.

Physical persons will be fined in the amount of three thousand and hundred AZN, officials seven thousand AZN, legal persons forty five thousand AZN for destruction or illegal felling of each tree or shrub in the green areas, located in the areas of water bodies and water facilities.

Both drafts put to vote and adopted.