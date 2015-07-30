Azerbaijan to host a month of "Clean Air"

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ On August 1, the territorial departments of ecology and natural Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) together with the local structures of the Main State Traffic Police of the Ministry of the Interior plans to hold the month under the slogan "Clean Air".

Report was told by the spokeswoman of the Ministry, Irada Ibrahimova.

The purpose of the event is to strengthen pollution control cars of harmful substances in the exhaust gas, bringing the perpetrators to administrative responsibility of drivers.

Within the framework of the month "Clean Air" staff of the Ministry and State Traffic Police Department of Baku will control motor transport enterprises and departments in order to ensure the monitoring of compliance with legal requirements in Baku of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Air Protection".

In case of detection in vehicles involved in verification of the facts of excessive air pollution, administrative charges will be applied to drivers of the vehicles. In addition, within a month of "Clean Air", staff of the Ministry will conduct environmental campaign works in enterprises and organizations of the country.