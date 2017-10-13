Azerbaijan to grant new powers to municipalities

© Report

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Relevant executive authorities will allocate land plots in order for placement of planting materials to establish and restore greenery in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the law "On protection of greenery" will be amended in this regard.

New Item 21.4 will be added to Article 21 (Economic incentives for greenery protection) of the law. According to the amendment, municipalities, non-governmental organizations and population are provided with planting materials, equipment, inventors and other means free of charge by the relevant executive authorities in order to establish greenery as well as land plots will be allocated to place planting material for greenery.

According to Item 12.3 of the Article (Census, cadastre and monitoring of greenery), information about census, cadastre and monitoring of greenery will be collected by the relevant executive authority in accordance with the law on environmental information and posted on the official website of the authority.

According to the proposed amendment, powers of municipalities in this field are increased. Thus, information on census, cadastre and monitoring of greenery will be collected by municipalities and relevant executive authorities.

Item 14.7 (Restoration of greenery) of the Article will also be amended. According to the amendments, relevant executive authority will identify useful plant species to establish greenery, taking into consideration local climatic conditions and soil characteristics.