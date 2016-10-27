Azerbaijan tightens penalties for illegal logging of forests and green areas

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties for illegal logging of forests and green areas will be tightened in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, amendments proposed to the Article 253 of the Administrative Offences Code.

According to the draft, physical persons will be fined in the amount of two thousand AZN, officials four thousand AZN, legal persons twenty-five thousand AZN for illegal logging or destruction of the trees and shrubs, not included in the forest fund.

In addition, physical persons will be fined in the amount of two thousand and five hundred AZN, officials six thousand AZN, legal persons forty thousand AZN for destruction or illegal felling of each tree or shrub in the green areas, located in the protection zones of highways and railways.

Item 253.4 will be added to the Code. According to the amendment, physical persons will be fined in the amount of hundred AZN, officials two hundred AZN, legal persons thousand AZN for damage to the trees or shrubs, not included in the forest fund.