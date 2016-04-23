​Azerbaijan signs Paris Agreement on Climate Change

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ At UN headquarters in New York, the ceremony of the signing of the Paris Agreement of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The document was signed by the Heads of state and government, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Environment of 171 states.

By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov signed the document on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015 at the 21th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.