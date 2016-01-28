Azerbaijan enters TOP 40 countries on Environmental Performance Index

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 31th place in "Environmental Performance Index" (EPI) among the 180 countries of the world.

Report informs it was stated by Yale and Columbia Universities which quantified and numerically marked the environmental performance of a state's policies.

In the first five - Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Slovenia.

According to EPI, Azerbaijan took the 31th place, ahead of Russia (32), Armenia (37), Turkey (99), Iran (105) and Georgia (111).

Azerbaijan improved its performance by 18% over the 10-year period.

The drafters of the environmental index for 2016 were guided by nine factors - concern for the health of residents, the state of water resources, sanitary standards, nature and the environment.

EPI report prepared once every two years. Report before publication traditionally represented at the World Economic Forum in Davos.