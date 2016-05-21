April breaks heat records

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ April was the hottest month in modern history, marking the 12th consecutive month that global heat records have been shattered, Report informs referring to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.

"The globally averaged temperature over land and ocean surfaces for April 2016 was the highest for the month of April in the NOAA global temperature dataset record, which dates back to 1880," the agency said in a statement.

"This marks the 12th consecutive month the monthly global temperature record has been broken, the longest such streak in the 137-year record."

The report, issued each month by NOAA, also pointed to a concerning spike in temperature last month, compared to the 20th century average.