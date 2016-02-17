 Top
    Appeal Board established in Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev was appointed the chairman of the Appeal Board

    Report was told in the press service of the ministry, according to the Appeal Board Regulations, composition and secretariat were approved.

    Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev was appointed the chairman of the Appeal Board.

    Senior officials consisting of 6 people from relevant departments of the ministry are included in Board.

    Appeal Board established in accordance with decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated 3 February 2016. 

