Announced weather forecast for day of Presidential Elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the day of Presidential Elections in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that on April 10-11, the weather is predicted to be stable and mostly dry in the country: “Short term rain may fall on April 11 in some mountainous areas at the evening”.

Mammadova noted that in next two days no significant change is expected in air temperature: "Temperature in Baku and Absheron Peninsula will be 15-19 C, in regions – 18-23 C and 11-16 C in the mountains.

According to her, on April 10-11, south-eastern winds will prevail throughout the country.

Notably, the Presidential Elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.