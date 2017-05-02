ANAS: Lokbatan volcano eruption weaker than disaster of 5 years ago

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last time Lokbatan mud volcano located in 15 km south-east of Baku on the shore of the Caspian Sea oil field, has erupted in 2012.

The today’s eruption is weaker than one happened 5 years ago

Head of the Department of Mud Volcanism of ANAS Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Professor Adil Aliyev told Report.

He noted that, there were not too much eruption on May 2 and it did not last long: "We must wait until the end of the day. If there will be activation, it would manifest itself again. If there is no activation until tomorrow, then the volcano eruption will not happen again”.

Aliyev added that, even if the area was near the settlement it didn’t posed a serious threat to people.