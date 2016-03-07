Amount of precipitation in last two days in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather on March 7 Unstable weather conditions in the country continued until the morning, rain in some places has intensified, the snow fell in the mountainous regions of Guba.

The amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 0,5-2 mm, Lankaran-Astara zone - 1-7, in the Greater Caucasus 3-24, Oguz - 41, Central Lowland regions - 2-14, Goychay- 27, in Gazakh-Ganja zone - 1-9, Nakhchivan AR - 3-11, in Lesser Caucasus - 1-6 mm.

The height of snow cover in Khinalig - 33cm, Giriz - 27 , Laza 15, Ruk -10.