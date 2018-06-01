Ambassador: It is necessary to abandon use of disposable plastic for environmental protection

© Report

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Disposable plastic products carry with them a destructive element.

Report informs, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson said within the framework of the “Single Use Plastics Forum”, dedicated to disposable plastic products.

She noted that today the necessary education of people in this direction requires a lot of time and energy.

"Plastic is used in all spheres of life activity and the amount of its use has increased very much.

This is the attitude of people. We do not even realize how destructive it is. Countries, nations and various organizations should have a desire to solve this problem.In particular, scientists should also find a way out of the situation, " - she noted.

According to the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts, it is necessary to change the attitude towards disposable plastic products.

She called for the refusal to use disposable plastic to protect the environment.

"Solution to the problems associated with the excessive use of disposable plastic and its negative effects should occur at the local level.Residents living in a certain locality should be aware of their problems.All sectors of society must be involved in this issue”,- the diplomat said.

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sevinj Hasanova in turn added that plastic is a challenge for the whole world.

"We all know that plastic takes hundred years to decompose. Accordingly, it destroys our ecosystem, in particular, it causes enormous damage to the environment and to the people themselves. Azerbaijan in this regard is taking steps to combat this. We try to protect our forests from contamination with disposable plastic products. There is no need to start with difficult tasks. It is enough to proceed step by step to solve this problem, it can be more effective. In particular, the business sphere should also feel responsible in this matter. Innovative approach can be a big push in solving this problem”.