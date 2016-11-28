 Top
    Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

    15 degrees of heat is predicted in the country

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 29, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, some places in the capital will be foggy.

    Mild south-west wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 10-14 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 12-14 C in daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure will be reduced from 762 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in afternoon.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    Temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be -3-2 C of frost at night, 10+15 C in daytime, in the mountains -2-3 C of frost at night, 8+13 C in daytime.

