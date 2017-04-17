Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 18, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 8-12 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, 9-11 C at night, 20-22 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 763 mm mercury column will reduce to 759 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-80% at night, 45-55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.