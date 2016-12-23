Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 24, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the evening, drizzly rain is predicted.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +1+4 C at night, +6+9 C in daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will reduce from 774 mm mercury column to 768 mm mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

As for conditions in Azerbaijani regions, weather will be mainly rainless in most regions, but in the afternoon it will be rainy in some southern and western regions, snow is predicted. Fog is expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. The temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night, +5+10 C in daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C of frost at night, +0+5 C in daytime.