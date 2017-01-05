 Top
    Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

    South-west wind will intensify occasionally in some regions on January 6-7

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 6 in Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be cloudy and mainly dry, but foggy. Mild south-west wind will blow.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 12-14 C in daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity 75-85% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will be from -2+3 C at night, +10+15 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +4+9 C in daytime.

    Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warns that south-west wind will blow in some regions on January 6-7.

