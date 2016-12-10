Air temperature will rise by 2-3 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather is predicted to be drizzly in some places at night and in the evening. North-west wind will be replaced by mild south-west wind and intensify occasionally.

On December 11, air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0+3 C at night, +5+10 C in daytime, in Baku +1+3 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime. The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65 % in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, during the evening rain expected in some places, snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be -2 C to +3 C at night, +6+11 in daytime, in mountains -2-7 C of frost at night, 0 C +5 C in daytime.