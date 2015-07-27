Air temperature will reach 39 degrees tomorrow

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 28, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 28 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be sunny, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime. The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-39 C in the daytime.

756 mm Hg will be below normal atmospheric pressure, relative humidity at night 60-70 and 35-45 percent in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches: in Sumgait, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran 25-26, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvelan 26-27, Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh and Sahil 27-28 degrees of Celsius.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 34-39 in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.