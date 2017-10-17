Air temperature will reach 22 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 18. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 9-12 C at night, 16-20 C in afternoon, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 18-20 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 45-50 % in afternoon.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, tomorrow will be mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Moderate east wind will blow. The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 17-22 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-4 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.