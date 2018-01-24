Air temperature will drop 4-7 C in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 25 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow cloudy weather conditions will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in some places in morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify in the afternoon at times.

Temperature will be +1+3 C at night and +5+7 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 765 mm mercury column to 770 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

It is expected that the weather will be rainy in the regions of Azerbaijan, snow predicted in mountainous regions. Fog predicted in some places. Northeast wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 0+4 C at night, +5+8 C in afternoon, in mountains-3-8 C of frost at night and 0+3 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that starting from January 25, the weather will be unstable in the north and western regions of the country until January 28, with occasional precipitation, snow will fall and intensify in some places. Northeast wind will blow and intensify in some places at times. Air temperature will gradually drop by 4-7 degrees compared to previous days. Roads may freeze in mountainous regions.