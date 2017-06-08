Air temperature to reach 35 degrees of heat tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 9, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Mild north-west wind will be followed by east wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 C in the daytime,18-20 C in Baku at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-45% in the daytime.

Normal daily progression of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on June 9-10 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and rain expected on some mountainous regions in the daytime. Rain predicted. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, 10-15 C on mountains at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.