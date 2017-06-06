Air temperature to reach 35 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 7, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

However, intermittent rain is expected in some places of peninsula in the morning.

Mild south wind will be followed by north-west wind. It will intermittently intensify towards the evening

The temperature will be 16-19 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, 17-19 C in Baku at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 762 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula in the next 2 days will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly rainless, It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, in some northern and western regions lightning and intermittent rain expected.Hail predicted.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, 9-14 C on mountains at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.