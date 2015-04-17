Air temperature increases to 24 °C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 18 in Azerbaijan was declared. Deputy Director of the Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 18. A little fog is likely to be in some places. Mild south wind will blow. Air temperature will be +6+9°C at night and +15+19°C in the daytime.

On April 18, dry weather is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions, drizzle is likely to be in some places in the morning. Fog is expected in various places. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +17+22°C in the daytime; 24°C in some places; 1+6°C at night and +10+15°C in the noon, +18°C in some places.