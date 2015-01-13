Air temperature to decrease in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather condition for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometrological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The variable cloudy, gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The fog is likely to be in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+3°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime.

The dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, the fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in different places. The weather temperature will be -1+4°C at night and +8+13°C in the daytime. -5-10°C at night and 0+5°C in the daytime is expected in mountains.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm- from 761 mm to 774. Relative humidity 75-85% at night and 55-60% in the noon.